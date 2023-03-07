Opera arrived at Portsmouth Harbour from Bremen, northern Germany, on Sunday. The 479ft long ships is valued at $450 million.

Ben McInnes, Portsmouth International Port’s harbour master, said: ‘This impressive super yacht Opera has been using the facilities at the port for a couple of days. It’s not unusual to welcome these vessels, and as a pilot it’s certainly a pleasure to go onboard although we’re only permitted to the crew based areas unfortunately.

Superyacht Opera has visited Portsmouth Harbour. Picture: Mark Cox.

‘At 146m it is one of the world’s largest superyachts, so definitely a spectacle to watch sail out of the harbour.’ Opera is the tenth largest superyacht in the world, according to Boat International, and is due to continue onwards to the Mediterranean or Middle East.

She is owned by Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-Operaiton of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Opera is 146m in length. Picture: Mark Cox.