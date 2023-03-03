Brittany Ferries’ luxurious new ship Santoña travelled to Santander on Friday after dignitaries hailed her arrival at Portsmouth Port during a champagne reception onboard.

Christopher Mathieu, Brittany Ferries chief executive, told The News: ‘The interior is nice and offers a slightly different perspective from our other ships. ‘We’ve tried to make it more luxurious and there are some details which showcase its strong Spanish connection, giving her a lot of character.’ Santoña arrived while being escorted by two Hovertravel hovercrafts.

Santoña arriving in Portsmouth on Friday, March 3, 2023. Picture: Brittany Ferries

The vessel is powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG), allowing for smoother voyages and lower CO2 (carbon dioxide) emissions from her funnel – 20 per cent less than diesel. The state-of-the-art E-Flexer class ship is the third in a series of five to be produced.

Brittany Ferries is conducting its biggest-renewable programme ever, investing millions of pounds into sustainable vessels. Virtually no soot, sulphur or nitrogen dioxide is emitted when LNG fuel is combusted.

‘LNG is a step forward as it is cleaner than traditional fuel,’ Mr Mathieu added. ‘We’re planning to be greener and greener. We will have to rely on technological advancements in engineering and other areas, but we will always be proactive with our approach.’

Future improvements are also possible, as Santoña has been designed to run on potential new e-Fuels. Two more hybrid ferries, fitted with rechargeable batteries, are earmarked for 2024/2025.

Santoña was escorted into Portsmouth by two Hovertravel hovercrafts. Picture: Brittany Ferries

Mr Mathieu said Brittany Ferries is ‘proud’ to be long-term partners Portsmouth and its port, and the initiative further cements that relationship.

He added: ‘We want to be more than just a company that contributes significantly to the local economy, taking people to beautiful destinations in France and Spain. We also want to be partners for change, boosting moves to improve air quality across the city and to tackle climate change.’

Lord Mayor Hugh Mason said Santoña is ‘remarkable’ and will boost the city economically. He added: ‘Portsmouth International Port is constrained but efficient, so we need as many ships coming in as possible.

Brittany Ferries are launched a first glimpse event for their new luxury cruise liner Santoña at Portsmouth International Port on Friday, March 3. The LNG-powered vessel is supposed to be environmentally friendly. Voyages are planned for Spain and Cherbourg. Pictured is: (l-r) Cllr. Kimberly Barrett from Portsmouth City Council, captain Thierry Lacour, Christophe Mathieu, CEO of Brittany Ferries and the Lord Mayor of Portsmouth Hugh Mason. Picture: Sarah Standing (030323-717)

‘We plan for the port to become the first carbon neutral port in the UK. Brittany Ferries and the port have come together to produce this and offers residents more greener ways to travel abroad.

‘Our relationship with Brittany Ferries goes back 40 years and they have been here since the beginning. This city should always focus on the maritime industries.’

Santoña will travel to Santander and Cherbourg on its voyages. She boasts capacious interior spaces, boutique shopping, a cinema, an atrium bar with sky roof and two restaurants.

Pictured is: (l-r) Christophe De Poorter, lieutenant and captain Thierry Lacour on the bridge. Picture: Sarah Standing (030323-747)

Passengers can enjoy roomy cabins and premium passengers can make the most of the C-Class premium lounge. The 215-metre ship has a 1,015 capacity.

Stephen Richardson, 63, and Dawn Richardson, 54, both of Slindon, Chichester, are loyal Brittany Ferries customers and were astounded by its beauty. Mr Richardson said: ‘I’m really impressed with the company and what they do.

‘I like the fact I get to unwind on these ferries, it’s the perfect start to the holiday. ‘We’ve already booked again for June.’

Ms Richardson added: ‘It’s lovely and very comfortable. When we use these ferries, we love sitting in the viewing area and watching the dolphins.’

Pictured is: Christophe Mathieu, CEO of Brittany Ferries. Picture: Sarah Standing (030323-742)