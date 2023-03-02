The International Port in Wharf Road is home to many possibilities, whether it is ferry trips or luxury cruise liners. Work is continuing on an ‘incredible’ new £11m carbon neutral terminal, which has been dubbed as an economic boon for the city.

The new facility will be able to accommodate an additional 2,000 passengers, with even more capabilities for luxury cruise liners. It was financed by the government levelling up fund and will host check-in points, baggage drop off points, a lounge, security points and a ‘sky garden’ – an outside lounge for people to relax in.

Saga cruise ship leaving Portsmouth on Tuesday, February 28. Picture: Sarah Standing (280223-401).

Even though this project is continuing – earmarked to finish this Spring – there are so many already available to residents.

Ferry Operators and Sailings

Brittany Ferries and Condor Ferries both operate to and from Portsmouth. Condor Ferries does regular trips to the Channel Islands while Brittany Ferries organise sailings to France and Spain.

Here is the list of destinations, and their frequency, according to the Portsmouth International Port website.

Saga cruise ship in Portsmouth.Picture: Sarah Standing (280223-439)

Brittany Ferries list:

Caen – six hours – up to three sailings a day.

Cherbourg – eight hours over night, with a three hour high speed service operates in the summer – up to five sailings per week.

Le Havre – five and a half hours - currently freight only, one sailing per day.

St Malo – 11 hours overnight, nine hours by day – up to seven sailings per week.

Bilbao – 33 hours and 30 minutes over two nights – two sailings per week.

Santander – 28 hours and 30 minutes overnight – two sailings per week.

Condor Ferries list:

St Helier, Jersey – 10 hours and 30 minutes outbound, eight hours and 30 minutes return – up to seven sailings a week.

St Peter Port, Guernsey – six hours and 30 minutes outbound, 12 hours and 30 minutes return – up to seven sailings a week.

Cruise schedule from Portsmouth International Port

Luxury cruises are organised by Saga, Noble Caledonia, Silversea and other companies. Some trips will conduct turnaround calls, where a vessel will stop to alight passengers and new tourists hop on to begin their cruise.

Saga has the most cruise calls at the port. It offers a host of destinations to travel to, including Spain, Portugal, Malta, Croatia, Italy, Canada, USA, the Azores, Caribbean nations such as Antigua, Barbados and Grenada, Norway, Gothenburg and Denmark.

More information can be found on the Saga website. Noble Caledonia also do calls from Portsmouth, where tourists primarily explore hidden parts of the British isles.

Destinations include St Agnes, St Kilda, Skomer Island, England’s East Coast and over parts of the UK, Channel Islands and the Isle of man. The North Caledonia website goes into further detail.