Portsmouth travel: Exclusive Royal Caribbean cruise coming to port from Miami with record year scheduled
Royal Caribbean’s Brilliance of the Seas will sail into Portsmouth International Port for the first time on April 16, 2025. She will start in Miami on April 1 and will stop off in the Bahamas, Bermuda, Portugal and Spain, along the way.
Andrew Williamson, head of cruise and ferry said: “It’s never too early to start planning for a cruise, with tickets for Royal Caribbean’s 2025 transatlantic voyage from Miami to Portsmouth on sale now. This will be the first time Royal Caribbean’s Brilliance of the Seas has called at Portsmouth, so we’re looking forward to seeing this major cruise line sail through our harbour."
Mr Williamson added that over 2,500 passengers are expected to disembark and thinks the visit is a real opportunity to showcase the city internationally. The port is continuing to push for luxury travel company visits, with next year being the busiest on record for cruises.
Currently in 2024, there are 88 luxury calls at the port from prestigious travels brands including Saga, Noble Caledonia, Virgin Voyages, Silversea, Regent Seven Seas, Oceania, Ponant, Viking and Windstar Cruises. Norwegian Cruise Line’s mega vessel, Norwegian Star, will also pay the city a visit and will become the largest ship ever to enter port – even bigger than the previous record holder Mein Schiff 3.
It’s estimated that each call brings £1.5m into the local economy. Royal Caribbean has visited Portsmouth on previous occasions, with their ship Majesty of the Seas making several stops at the port in 2020 for repatriation during the pandemic.