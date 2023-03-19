Fred Olsen Cruise Lines has released its programme of sailings from the great waterfront city for 2024-2025. Many specially-timed voyages have been planned to coincide with natural phenomena such as the Northern Lights.

Martin Lister, head of itinerary planning and destination experience at Fred Olsen Cruise Lines, said: ‘This has been a particularly exciting programme to curate, and we have taken inspiration from both natural and organised events in the destinations to create some really imaginative and unusual itineraries. Some of the highlights include chances to seek out the phenomenal Northern Lights in adventures to the Arctic, or experience the Tenerife Carnival – the second largest in the world behind Rio de Janeiro.

Fred Olsen is unveiled its cruise schedule from Portsmouth for 2024/2025.

‘There are many opportunities to uncover ancient history and fascinating cultures too, including in a sailing to Spain and Morocco where you can learn more on the rich maritime history of North Africa and the Iberian Peninsula. Of course, we will be making the most of the smaller size of our ships where we can too, allowing us to visit smaller ports away from the well-sailed route, and dock closer to the centre of the destinations.’

To encourage more people to sail from Portsmouth, there are a number of offers to celebrate the launch. This includes offering customers up to £150 per person to spend on-board for on cruises between five to 12 nights.

One luxury cruise departing from Portsmouth is to see the Aurora Borealis and explore Norwegian cities in a 14-night holiday. Tourists get to see Ålesund, Tromsø and other parts of the arctic circle. Prices start at £1,899 per person, with more information available on the Fred Olsen website.

Many luxurious destinations have been chosen including the Caribbean and Iberian Islands.

Other cruises are scheduled for the Caribbean and Iberian islands such as Tenerife and Madeira. Mr Lister added: ‘We have continued to curate our on-board programme. From sessions out on deck, whether it’s to join an astronomer for stargazing or spotting marine life with wildlife charity ORCA out on deck, to witness incredible scenery best viewed from the water, or to sample authentic flavours from the destinations, our Signature Experiences enable those sailing with us to get even more from their cruise.’

