Portsmouth Travel: Port set for biggest cruise season ever as dozens of luxury ships set to visit harbour
Portsmouth International Port has released its cruise schedule for 2024 and the 90 calls makes it the busiest ever 12 months for holidaymakers. Familiar faces such as Resilient Lady – run by Virgin Voyages – will once again be sailing into port, alongside ten inaugural calls. Passengers will be taken across Europe and visit cities such as Amsterdam and Zeebrugge.
Andrew Williamson, head of cruise and ferry at Portsmouth International Port, said: “I am really excited to launch our 2024 cruise schedule. We have been working hard over the last few years to boost our offering to cruise lines and attract new customers to the port and city which has paid off, with the next year looking to be our busiest yet.
"There are a number of maiden calls to look forward to including two new operators, Regent Seven Seas and new brand Compagnie Française de Croisières (CFC), which will be calling into Portsmouth for the first time in April." Mr Williamson said he expects roughly 155,000 passengers to come through the port.
The new carbon neutral ferry terminal which opened in August 2023 will accommodate the influx of passengers. Port officials have been pushing for more cruise liners to visit Portsmouth in order to grow the local economy.
They are continuing to establish their relationship with Saga – who are expected to have ships calling into the port weekly throughout January and February. Councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson, cabinet member responsible for the port, said: “The port's success is very much the city's success, with profits going directly back into council services.
"This year is looking to be an exciting year with some new brands and big names returning to Portsmouth. Both crew and passengers will experience our stunning harbour entrance and have the chance to explore the world-class attractions right on the doorstep.
"We also have some big infrastructure developments underway to further expand our offering for cruise lines. This includes shore power capabilities, which will allow ships to plug-in to green electricity and switch off their engines whilst in port, improving air quality and slashing carbon emissions." The full 2024 schedule can be found online.