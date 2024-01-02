Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Portsmouth International Port has released its cruise schedule for 2024 and the 90 calls makes it the busiest ever 12 months for holidaymakers. Familiar faces such as Resilient Lady – run by Virgin Voyages – will once again be sailing into port, alongside ten inaugural calls. Passengers will be taken across Europe and visit cities such as Amsterdam and Zeebrugge.

Andrew Williamson, head of cruise and ferry at Portsmouth International Port, said: “I am really excited to launch our 2024 cruise schedule. We have been working hard over the last few years to boost our offering to cruise lines and attract new customers to the port and city which has paid off, with the next year looking to be our busiest yet.

NOW READ: Trailblazing carbon neutral ferry terminal opens

Sign up to the weekly Travel Guide newsletter. The must read guide for those who don't like staying in one place. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portsmouth International Port is set for its busiest year of cruise calls. Companies such as Virgin Voyages, Saga and Norwegian Star are all visiting the port. Picture: Portsmouth International Port.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There are a number of maiden calls to look forward to including two new operators, Regent Seven Seas and new brand Compagnie Française de Croisières (CFC), which will be calling into Portsmouth for the first time in April." Mr Williamson said he expects roughly 155,000 passengers to come through the port.

The new carbon neutral ferry terminal which opened in August 2023 will accommodate the influx of passengers. Port officials have been pushing for more cruise liners to visit Portsmouth in order to grow the local economy.

SEE ALSO: Resilient Lady set to visit Portsmouth

They are continuing to establish their relationship with Saga – who are expected to have ships calling into the port weekly throughout January and February. Councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson, cabinet member responsible for the port, said: “The port's success is very much the city's success, with profits going directly back into council services.

Virgin Voyages cruise ship Resilient Lady will be visiting Portsmouth this year. Picture: Virgin Voyages.

"This year is looking to be an exciting year with some new brands and big names returning to Portsmouth. Both crew and passengers will experience our stunning harbour entrance and have the chance to explore the world-class attractions right on the doorstep.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad