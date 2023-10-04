Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Virgin Voyages’ has confirmed that cruise liner Resilient Lady will be stopping off at Portsmouth International Port in 2024. This follows the successful visits of the mega vessels Valiant Lady and Scarlet Lady.

Michelle Bentubo, SVP Service Excellence and Travel Operations, said Portsmouth will be among multiple new destinations which passengers can explore. “Our loyal sailors have been asking for more places to visit with us, so we’re delivering in a big way,” she added.

Virgin Voyages cruise ship Resilient Lady will be visiting Portsmouth in 2024. Picture: Virgin Voyages.

"New ports, new itineraries and more local and immersive experiences to create unforgettable getaways. From Morocco to Mooloolaba, Amsterdam to Bordeaux, Catania to Port Douglas, we now offer more than 120 incredible places you can explore aboard our award-winning ships you know and love.

"After all, it’s not just about where you go; it’s about who you go with and make a holiday one to remember.” Passengers have several opportunities to travel on Resilient Lady to destinations across Europe.

Three four-day sailings have been organised between Portsmouth and Amsterdam, The Netherlands, next year. These trips are between August 23-27, August 30 and September 3 and September 19-23.

Holidaymakers can also visit Zeebrugge in Belgium, La Coruna, Bilbao, Malaga and Barcelona in Spain, Le Verdon in Bordeaux, France and Casablanca in Morocco. Passengers can travel in a lap of luxury, as Resilient Lady is equipped with multiple restaurants, pampering spaces, bars and lounges and cabins with stunning sea views.

Virgin Voyages cruise ship Resilient Lady will be visiting Portsmouth in 2024. Picture: Virgin Voyages.

Portsmouth International Port has been investing heavily into accommodating luxury cruise ships, including building a carbon-neutral terminal to house more visitors. Andrew Williamson, head of cruise and ferry, said previous cruise calls have been extremely successful.

He added that Scarlet Lady’s visit brought 8,000 passengers to the port, with 2,800 boarding on each of Valiant Lady’s trips. “The news that Resilient Lady will be making her maiden call to Portsmouth next year is incredibly exciting and we can’t wait to welcome her, her fabulous crew, and both new and returning sailors to the port,” Mr Williamson said.