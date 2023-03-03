Santoña: Explore what Brittany Ferries newest eco ship looks like from the inside as first glimpse revealed
Santoña is the latest luxury cruise-ferry to call Portsmouth its home.
The new Brittany Ferries ship promises to be environmentally friendly as well as comfortable. She will travel to Santander, northern Spain, and Cherbourg, from the great waterfront city.
It is powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG) to emit lower CO2 (carbon dioxide) fumes into the atmosphere. Visitors and dignitaries were invited aboard for a champagne reception yesterday before her first voyage from Portsmouth.
Santoña boasts capacious interior spaces, boutique shopping, a cinema, an atrium bar with sky roof and two restaurants – as well as roomy cabins and a C Class premium lounge. Here is what the ship looks like from the inside.