News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Santoña: Explore what Brittany Ferries newest eco ship looks like from the inside as first glimpse revealed

Santoña is the latest luxury cruise-ferry to call Portsmouth its home.

By Freddie Webb
16 hours ago
Updated 3rd Mar 2023, 10:51pm

The new Brittany Ferries ship promises to be environmentally friendly as well as comfortable. She will travel to Santander, northern Spain, and Cherbourg, from the great waterfront city.

NOW READ: Santoña sets sail from Portsmouth for first time

It is powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG) to emit lower CO2 (carbon dioxide) fumes into the atmosphere. Visitors and dignitaries were invited aboard for a champagne reception yesterday before her first voyage from Portsmouth.

Santoña boasts capacious interior spaces, boutique shopping, a cinema, an atrium bar with sky roof and two restaurants – as well as roomy cabins and a C Class premium lounge. Here is what the ship looks like from the inside.

1. Santoña

Santoña arrived into Portsmouth for the first time yesterday afternoon.

Photo: Brittany Ferries

Photo Sales

2. Santoña

One of the main dining areas.

Photo: Sarah Standing

Photo Sales

3. Santoña

An interactive area.

Photo: Sarah Standing

Photo Sales

4. Santoña

One of the main walkways and sitting areas.

Photo: Sarah Standing

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
PortsmouthBrittany FerriesCO2SantanderSpain