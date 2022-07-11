An investigation has found it had the second poorest record last year, with Birmingham Airport having the most unfavourable figures.

Departures from the West Midlands airport were an average of 12 minutes and 24 seconds late taking-off in 2021, according to analysis of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) data by the PA news agency.

Southampton Airport. Pic AGS Airports

The ranking takes into account all scheduled and chartered departures, not including cancelled flights.

Behind Southampton Airport for flight delays are London Heathrow, Exeter, and Aberdeen airports.

Punctuality across all UK airports in 2021 was better than before the virus crisis, due to the reduction in flights caused by travel restrictions.

Jo Rhodes, an expert for consumer magazine Which? Travel, said 2022 ‘has been a different story entirely’ as the sector is struggling to cope with the spike in passenger numbers.

She added: ‘Holidaymakers have endured wide-scale flight cancellations as well as unacceptably long queues at check-in, bag drop and airport security.

‘The Government must take action to restore consumer confidence in travel.

‘That should involve stronger powers for the CAA, including the ability to fine airlines directly when they break the law.

‘Ministers should also drop their ill-conceived plans to slash compensation rates for delayed or cancelled domestic flights.’

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps published a 22-point plan to tackle flight disruption last month.