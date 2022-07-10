According to police, as many as 40 children have been seen at times, who have received dozens of reports of anti-social behaviour since the start of June.

Youths have been seen drinking, shouting, kicking footballs against cars, and damaging a private pontoon and a barrier, as well as allegedly setting fire to a boad shed door on June 4.

A spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘The group have also been putting their own safety at risk by jumping from height into the water.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Camber Docks, in Old Portmouth.

‘Officers have attended on occasions to move the group on, and are working to address the longer term issues under Operation Nautical.

‘This will involve proactive patrols in the busiest hotspots over the summer as well as progressing enquiries, including scoping CCTV, to identify the individuals involved and take appropriate action.’

A KB Boat Park worker on duty at the docks said staff ‘occasionally’ see police patrols in the area.

He said he was concerned that people swimming from the nearby slipway could be hurt by passing boats.

He said: ‘The main issue is they are jumping into the water right by the Isle of Wight ferries, which have very powerful thrusters and propellers.

‘Someone could get hurt.’

A group of teenagers gathered around the slipway on Sunday said they had seen older teenagers damaging boats during evenings over the last two months.

But they felt that everyone who came to the space was treated with suspicion.

One 14-year-old, who appeared to have just been for a dip in the water, said: ‘It’s the older people who don’t even own a boat here that tell us to move on or film us.

The teenager said the site attracted a lot of young people as it was a large enclosed space that is away from crowded beaches.

He added: ‘And there’s space to jump into the water.

‘But when it’s busy, we wouldn’t get in, when the boats are moving.’