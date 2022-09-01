Southampton Airport named worst in UK for flight cancellation rates
DATA has revealed that Southampton Airport has the worst rate of cancellations in the UK.
Civil Aviation Authority figures shows the Hampshire air transportation centre had 5.82 per cent of all flights cancelled in the first half of this year.
Analysis by hotel software company HotelTechReport highlights that between January and June, 5.82 per cent of trips were cut off – 399 out of 6,852.
This is two per cent higher than London City Airport, 3.81 per cent, which had the second most cancellations (715 out of 18,788).
The average delay time at Southampton Airport was 15.82 minutes.
Other places with high cancellation rates include Glasgow and Aberdeen.
A HotelTechReport spokesperson said, “If your local airport finds itself near the top of this list, combined with all the continued cancellations this year, it might be a wise idea to travel a little bit further to catch your flight abroad or even make plans for your ideal staycation later this year or into 2023.’