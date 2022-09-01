Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Civil Aviation Authority figures shows the Hampshire air transportation centre had 5.82 per cent of all flights cancelled in the first half of this year.

Analysis by hotel software company HotelTechReport highlights that between January and June, 5.82 per cent of trips were cut off – 399 out of 6,852.

Southampton Airport. Pic AGS Airports

This is two per cent higher than London City Airport, 3.81 per cent, which had the second most cancellations (715 out of 18,788).

The average delay time at Southampton Airport was 15.82 minutes.

Other places with high cancellation rates include Glasgow and Aberdeen.