The sinking of the Titanic is regarded as one of the greatest tragedies in history and this year, it will mark 110 years since the ship sank in the North Atlantic ocean.

The RMS Titanic was a luxury British passenger liner and at the time, it was considered unsinkable.

The liner encountered a disaster after it departed on its maiden voyage.

The ill-fated Titanic leaving Southampton in 1912.

Many know the story of the tragic ship due to the blockbuster film starring Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio.

But when did the Titanic sink and did the ship set sail from Hampshire?

Here's everything you need to know:

Did the Titanic set sail from Hampshire?

The Titanic embarked on its maiden voyage on April 10, 1912, from Southampton in Hampshire.

The ship was set to travel on a transatlantic journey to New York City in the United States.

There were around 2,200 passengers on board the ship and the route to New York was via Cherbourg in France and Queenstown in Ireland.

The return route would have been New York to Plymouth to Cherbourg and Southampton.

When was the Titanic built?

The construction of the ship began in 1910 in Belfast, Northern Ireland and it was completed a week before it was due to set sail.

The luxury liner had first-class accommodation including a swimming pool, gymnasium, barber shop, and squash courts.

The third-class cabins were also designed to be of a higher standard in comparison to other liners.

What was the capacity of the Titanic?

The Titanic was designed to hold 735 passengers in first class, 674 in second class, 1,026 in third class, and 885 crew members.

Who was the captain of the Titanic?

The liner was under the command of Captain Edward Smith, a British naval officer who had served as the master of many White Star Line vessels.

What happened to the Titanic?

After a few calm days at sea, the Titanic began to approach an area known to have icebergs.

Captain Smith reportedly said in 1907 that he ‘could not imagine any condition which would cause a ship to founder’ and that ‘modern shipbuilding has gone beyond that’.

The vessel received a number of iceberg warnings from other ships, including the Atlantic Line's Mesaba at around 9.40pm on April 14, 1912.

Another warning came from nearby Leyland liner Californian.

However, the Titanic continued to travel its route to New York.

An iceberg was sighted by a lookout at around 11.40pm and in response, the engines were reversed and the ship sharply steered to avoid a direct collision.

However, the Titanic grazed the side of the iceberg.

Lookouts thought they had narrowly avoided disaster but the jagged section of the iceberg that was hidden by the water had caused five of the Titanic's compartments, thought to be watertight, to rupture.

When did the Titanic sink?

The Titanic's fate was sealed after the five compartments filled with water as it could not survive if more than four compartments had flooded.

After the Titanic struck the iceberg, the ship began to sink bow-first, causing more water to spill from one compartment to another.

The boat's deck went under the water around two and half hours after hitting the iceberg.

The unsupported stern lifted out of the water, exposing the propellers, causing the Titanic to split in half.

The Titanic sent out distress signals at around 12.30am on April 15 but all the ships that received the signal were too far away to be able to assist.

It was later discovered that the Leyland liner Californian, which has previously warned the Titanic about the iceberg, had been less than 20 miles away at the time of the iceberg.

However, the help signals were not received as the radio operator was off duty.

The liner went under in the early hours of April 15 and it sank roughly 370 miles southeast of the coast of Newfoundland in Canada.

Ho w many people died?

There were only 20 lifeboats on board the Titanic, although the ship was able to hold over 3,000 people.

The boats could only accommodate 1,178 people in total.

Only 28 people departed on the first lifeboat, which could actually hold 65 people, as the panic of the incident meant that many lifeboats were underfilled.

The remaining crew members and passengers were subjected to cold waters with a temperature of -2 degrees.

The exposure to the freezing water caused many people to die from either cardiac arrest or cold incapacitation.

After the ship sank at around 2.20am on April 15, the first lifeboat was picked up by the RMS Carpathia at 4.10am.

On April 15, 1912, 1,523 people died as a result of the Titanic sinking.

This included 815 passengers and 688 crew members.

Only 706 people survived the sinking of the Titanic.

How to watch the Titanic movie online

James Cameron’s blockbuster movie Titanic tells the story of Jack Dawson and Rose DeWitt Bukater who meet on the ship.

The pair fall in love but sadly, disaster strikes on board as the ship hits an iceberg, causing the boat to sink.

Leonardo DiCaprio stars as Jack in the 1997 movie alongside Kate Winslet as Rose.

Titanic is available to watch online via Disney+ in the UK.