A mass of hot, dry air carrying dust from North Africa has pushed temperatures up to 15 degrees above average, with the mercury topping 40C (104F) in parts of the country.
The State Meteorological Agency said it expected the ‘unusual and extreme’ temperatures to peak on Saturday.
‘These will probably be among the warmest temperatures we’ve seen in May in the 21st century,’ said agency spokesman Ruben del Campo.
By Friday, a handful of records had already been set.
In the southern Spanish city of Jaen, the temperature climbed to 38.7C (101.7F) – 15 degrees above the seasonal average – in a record for the month of May.
The high temperatures are forecast to push north-east in the coming days, with little relief expected until after Sunday.
The State Meteorological Agency said Friday it had put four regions on alert due to the heat.
The regions of Castilla-La Mancha, Extremadura and Madrid were under a yellow alert, meaning they were at risk, while the southern region of Andalusia was under an orange alert, meaning a significant risk due to the intense heat.
Temperatures in Madrid are forecast to surpass 34C on Saturday, according to the Met Office.