Tourists visit the popular Punta Ballena strip in Magaluf, Spain. (Photo by Clara Margais/Getty Images)

The Balearic government has put in new measures to clampdown on boozy Brits.

Tourists staying at some of the all-inclusive resorts in the region will no longer be able to enjoy unlimited alcoholic drinks.

The Mirror reports that a ‘six drinks a day’ rule will be enforced for Brits travelling to islands such as Ibiza and Majorca, as well as resorts on the Balearic Island including Palma, El Arenal and Magaluf.

The new laws are aimed at cracking down on anti-social behaviour from people on holiday.

Brits jetting off to these destinations this summer are being warned to be aware of the new rules to avoid confusion.

The law was introduced by the government of the Balearic Islands in January.

The ABTA, travel association, said: ‘ABTA strongly supports initiatives that improve the health and safety of holidaymakers, as well as the welfare of local communities.

‘Some of the measures introduced by the Balearic Islands authorities to limit anti-social behaviour have potential to cause confusion for UK holidaymakers, so we welcome the recent clarification from the authorities, including that the restrictions will only apply to certain limited areas in Mallorca and Ibiza rather than the whole of the Balearics as originally proposed.

‘ABTA will continue to engage with the Balearic Islands Government, ABTA Members and other parties, to encourage clear communication and exchange of information, in order to ensure holidaymakers travelling to hotels in the designated areas enjoy a positive customer experience.’

Thomas Cook has sent an email to customers warning them about the limits on drinks at the Spanish resorts.

Here is a full list of rules that are changing:

Six drink limit

All inclusive hotels will no longer be able to serve unlimited drinks – and there will instead be a limit of six alcoholic drinks a day per person.

Shops closing early

Stores that sell alcohol will have to close between 9.30pm and 8am.

Drink limits at restaurants

Restaurants and bars will also have a limit of three drinks per customer.

Ban on pubcrawls

A favourite of British tourists (and other tourist), pubcrawls are now banned and establishments that advertise them will face huge fines

Fines are attending unlicensed parties