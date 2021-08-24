Victorious Festival is back on Southsea Common this year.

Victorious Festival will be held on Southsea Common again this year after the event was cancelled in 2020 due to lockdown restrictions. The music festival, which sees thousands of people each day on the Southsea Seafront, will be held over August bank holiday weekend (August 27-29).

Here is everything you need to know about how to get to Victorious Festival this year:

Walking

Walking to and from Victorious is a great option for travellers and is recommended by the festival organisers if possible. Southsea is mostly flat with picturesque views, so an easy walk and an eco-friendly commute for festival goers. There are four entrances into the festival site:

- Clarence Esplanade, Southsea, PO5 3PB (near Clarence Pier)

- Clarence Parade, Southsea, PO5 3RJ

- Palmerston Road, Southsea, PO5 3PT (opposite Meat and Barrel – Restaurant/Bar)

- Jack Cockrill Way, Southsea, PO5 3ST (next to the Pyramids Leisure Centre)

Train

Portsmouth has three local train stations that are within walking distance from Southsea Common.

- Portsmouth and Southsea station – Around 25 minutes away.

- Fratton Station- Around 27 minutes away

- Portsmouth Harbour Station- Around 30 minutes away

Buses and taxi's will also be available over the weekend for those who prefer not to walk to the venue.

Cycling

If you're an avid cyclist, there will be a bicycle park at the entrance of Palmerston Road, Southsea, PO5 2PT.

It is located near Meat and Barrel and close to the festival site. The bicycle park will be patrolled by security to ensure the safety of your bike.

Coaches

Victorious have Big Green Coach as their Official Coach Travel partner this year. The daily return coach service will be on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The coaches will be timed to ensure you do not miss the first music act of the day and they are offering a £10 deposit scheme so you can pay at a later date.

Pick up points are- Basingstoke, Bath, Bognor Regis, Bournemouth, Brighton, Bristol, Chichester, Fareham, Guildford, Havant, London (Victoria Coach Station), London (Croydon), Oxford, Poole, Reading, Salisbury, Southampton, Waterlooville, Winchester and Worthing.

Boats and Ferries

With the festival on Southsea Seafront, the ferry is a great form of transport for those who live further a field.

From the Isle of Wight-:

Hovertravel is the closest crossing to the festival site and operates every 30 between Ryde and Southsea.

Wightlink Ferries are offering foot passenger day returns for only £10 and for those wanting to stay in Portsmouth, period returns are £16.

This offer is valid until Sunday, August 22 so be sure to get in there quick to save some money!

From Gosport:

The Gosport Ferry runs until 12:30am but there is a smaller late night boat that will operate until 4am. The ferry terminal is next to The Hard Interchange, which is a 30 minute walk away from the festival.

From Hayling Island:

Hayling Ferry is a 64 passenger ferry which operates between Hayling Island and Eastney. There's also a bus service that will be operating from Eastney to Southsea common on the Saturday and Sunday.

Driving

If you wish to drive to the festival, be sure to pre-book parking before the event on Clarence Parade. The address for the pre-booked car park is Clarence Parade, Portsmouth,Hampshire. PO5 3LJ.