Victorious Festival will again be held on Southsea Common.

The music festival, which sees thousands of people each day on the Southsea Seafront, will be held over August bank holiday weekend, August 26-28.

Here is everything you need to know about how to get to Victorious Festival this year:

Walking

Walking to and from Victorious is a great option for travellers and is recommended by the festival organisers if possible. Southsea is mostly flat with picturesque views, so an easy walk and an eco-friendly commute for festival goers. There are four entrances into the festival site:

:: Clarence Esplanade, Southsea, PO5 3PB (near Clarence Pier – for premium ticket holders)

:: Clarence Parade, Southsea, PO5 3RJ

:: Palmerston Road, Southsea, PO5 3PT (opposite Meat and Barrel – Restaurant/Bar)

:: Jack Cockerill Way, Southsea, PO5 3ST (next to the Pyramids Leisure Centre)

Train

Portsmouth has three local train stations that are within walking distance from Southsea Common.

:: Portsmouth and Southsea station – Around 25 minutes away.

:: Fratton Station- Around 27 minutes away

:: Portsmouth Harbour Station- Around 30 minutes away

Buses and taxi's will also be available over the weekend for those who prefer not to walk to the venue.

Cycling

If you're an avid cyclist, there will be a bicycle park at the entrance of Palmerston Road, Southsea, PO5 2PT.

It is located near Meat and Barrel and close to the festival site. The bicycle park will be patrolled by security, but bike owners are warned they leave them there at their own risk.

Coaches

Victorious have Big Green Coach as their Official Coach Travel partner this year. The daily return coach service will be on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The coaches will be timed to ensure you do not miss the first music act of the day.

Pick up points are: Basingstoke, Bognor Regis, Bournemouth, Brighton, Chichester, Eastleigh, Emsworth, Fareham, Guildford, Havant, London Croydon, London Victoria, Petersfield, Poole, Portchester, Reading, Southampton, Waterlooville, Winchester, and Worthing.

Coach day return prices can be found here.

Boats and Ferries

With the festival on Southsea Seafront, the ferry is a great form of transport for those who live further a field.

From the Isle of Wight:

Hovertravel is the closest crossing to the festival site and operates every 30 between Ryde and Southsea. Pre-booking is strongly recommended, from here.

Wightlink Ferries are running their FastCat from Ryde or the vehicle ferry from Fishbourne to Portsmouth with extra late-night crossings from Friday into the early hours of Monday.

From Gosport:

The Gosport Ferry runs until 12.30am but there is a smaller late night boat that will operate until 4am. The ferry terminal is next to The Hard Interchange, which is a 30 minute walk away from the festival.

From Hayling Island:

Hayling Ferry is a 64-passenger ferry which operates between Hayling Island and Eastney. There's also a bus service that will be operating from Eastney to Southsea common on the Saturday and Sunday.

Driving

If you wish to drive to the festival, be sure to pre-book parking before the event. The address for the pre-booked car park is Clarence Parade, Portsmouth, Hampshire. PO5 3LJ.

If you do not have a pre-booked car parking ticket, do not head to this car park. All tickets must be booked by the lead driver and they will be required to show their driver's licence at the gate on arrival along with the printed ticket.