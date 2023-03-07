Brittany Ferries welcomed guests on board the eco-friendly vessel last Friday at a champagne reception. Staff were gearing up for Santoña’s first voyage to Spain from Portsmouth International Port.

The ship is powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG), allowing for smoother voyages and lower CO2 (carbon dioxide) emissions from her funnel. She is the third in a series of five vessels, which are all planned to be fully operational by 2025.

Santoña arriving in Portsmouth on Friday, March 3, 2023. Picture: Brittany Ferries

CEO Christophe Mathieu said Santoña shows the company’s commitment to a greener future and its investment in Portsmouth. The ship boasts capacious interior spaces, boutique shopping, a cinema, an atrium bar with sky roof and two restaurants.