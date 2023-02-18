The weather is improving, bulbs are sprouting, and the nights are getting lighter - and the clocks will be going forward next month.

The clocks will change to mark the start of British Summer Time (BST) however summer itself is still quite a long time away. Spring officially begins next month and lasts through to May while summer begins in June and will last until August.

This is when the clocks will go forward in 2023. Picture © Royalty-Free/Corbis

Here's what you need to know about the clocks changing:

When do the clocks go forward in 2023?

The clocks will go forward on Sunday, March 26 at 1am – so that will become 2am.

When do the clocks go back in 2023?

The clocks will remain on BST until autumn and are set to go back at 2am on Sunday, October 29 – which will become 1am.

What is the best way to remember which way the clocks change?

There is a handy phrase to help you remember which way to change the clocks which goes ‘spring forward, fall back’ – fall being the American way of saying autumn.

Will I have to change the time on my mobile phone?

Most modern smartphones such as iPhones or android models will automatically update at 1am on March 26 to the correct time – so when you wake up it will be on the correct time. However if you or a relative have an older phone you may have to change the time manually.

What about the clock in my car?

More recent models will likely update automatically, however if you’re car is a bit older you may have to change the clock manually. You will also likely have to manually change the time on household appliances with clocks – such as ovens or older TV sets.

What is British Summer Time?

British Summer Time is when the clocks go one hour ahead of Greenwich Mean Time. It was introduced to give more light in the evening and less on the mornings. BST and the clocks going forward was introduced in 1916 after a campaign by builder William Willett. It was introduced via the Summer Time Act 1916 passed in Parliament.

Willett’s original idea was to move the clocks forward by 80 minutes, in 20-minute weekly steps on Sundays in April and then reversing this procedure in September.