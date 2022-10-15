News you can trust since 1877
LIVE updates from today’s Great South Run in Portsmouth

THOUSANDS of people are running in today’s epic 10 mile event

By Chris Broom, David George, Sophie Murray
5 hours ago

After months of training, tears and fundraising, the stage is set for one of Portsmouth’s biggest events of the year.

The Great South Run will see people from all walks of life ploughing through the city streets, in a race that for some will be hotly-contested - and for others will be a fun experience shared with like-minded runners.

The News has a number of reporters down on the ground today, who will bring you live coverage of the race - from people running for good causes to the wackiest costumes!

Live blog updates

Sunday, 16 October, 2022, 09:45

Mini Great South Run pictures

Good morning!

AS we gear up for today’s spectacle, here’s a great gallery of pictures from yesterday’s Mini Great South Run

https://www.portsmouth.co.uk/news/people/great-south-run-mini-2022-25-pictures-of-happy-families-crossing-the-finish-line-3881442

Sunday, 16 October, 2022, 09:52

Elvis and Henry VIII - two kings together at the start line
Sunday, 16 October, 2022, 09:56

We’re sure there won’t be any trouble today, but here’s a couple of Hampshire’s finest on hand to keep an eye on things!
Sunday, 16 October, 2022, 10:01

Road closures for today’s event

Full list of road closures for Great South Run, when they're shut and how long for

SEVERAL road closures will be in place during the Great South Run.

Sunday, 16 October, 2022, 10:02

When does the Great South Run begin?

Today’s runners will be staggered to avoid congestion and give everyone enough space to run at their own pace.

Elite female runners will kick-start the event at 10.15am, closely followed by the wheelchair and visually imparired runners, and the elite men.

The orange wave - typically made up of community running clubs - will begin at 10.35, with the green and pink waves following close behind.

Sunday, 16 October, 2022, 10:03

Staff briefing
Sunday, 16 October, 2022, 10:05

Elite Runner Richard Whitehead
Sunday, 16 October, 2022, 10:08

It’s a strong look! Father and son Baz and Zak Winfield, who’ve travelled down from Wantage in Oxfordshire, and are running for MacMillan Cancer Support
Sunday, 16 October, 2022, 10:10

Crowds waiting for the start of the elite races
Sunday, 16 October, 2022, 10:16

Henry Ainsley, The Bearded Runner is aiming to run 2022 miles in 365 days for male suicide awareness with the Jet Singh Trust.
