Will You Be Joining The World’s Biggest Run Ever?

On Sunday 9th May more than 120,000 participants from over 133 nations will take part in the world’s biggest run ever – the Wings for Life World Run 2021. It is already destined to break records, as never before has there been a running event with so many participants. The good news for you is that there’s still plenty of time to register if you want to be part of this.

Whether you are a novice runner or an ultra distance specialist – the Wings for Life World Run is for everyone. The unique race format makes it possible for runners and wheelchair users with completely different levels of training, fitness and goals to take to the course together. The virtual run and participants all around the world will start at exactly the same time, 11am UTC. Then, 30 minutes after the start, the virtual Catcher Car, a rolling finish line, begins moving and will gradually pick up speed as it catches and then passes participants one at a time until the winners are determined. The true beauty of the Wings for Life World Run is that everyone is a finisher and each participant can strive to achieve their own personal target.

During the virtual run, which for the top runners could last up to four and a half hours, you may want to stay motivated by listening to upbeat tracks for running to give that extra boost. If you are in need of a motivational running playlist then here’s something for you as Wings For Life World Run have created a Spotify playlist for 2021 and it’s available to download here.

Also this year, US-Music producer, Mike Mac, has teamed up with rapper PineappleCITI and tapped into the story of his own spinal cord injury for a new anthem titled ‘Phoenix’ supporting this year’s Wings For Life World Run. The running song builds and takes you to a crescendo that gives chills every time. Mac said, “You can do anything you set your mind to. I was paralysed 18 years ago, and who would have thought I’d make a song for Wings for Life,” he says. “No struggle or injury defines who you are. Never let it stop you.”

Besides having a music playlist, you’ll be kept informed, motivated and entertained by the new Audio Experience. Well-known personalities from the world of sports and entertainment have lent their voices to the latest feature of the Wings for Life World Run running app and will help push you forward by serving as drivers of the virtual Catcher Cars or your designated motivators during the race.

Red Bull has been hosting this annual race since 2014 and the Wings for Life World Run community have been running together in May each year for those who can’t. With their entry fees, these runners and wheelchair users support Wings for Life in the goal of curing spinal cord injury. As always, 100% of all donations and entry fees go to spinal cord research. In the seven editions completed so far, the worldwide charity run has attracted 700,000 registered participants from 195 nations, seven million kilometers have been run and almost 30 million euros have been donated to Wings for Life.