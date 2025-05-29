11 pictures from glitzy award ceremony celebrating annual Animal Star Awards

The Animal Star Awards, run by Emsworth animal-lover Mary Burgess, were launched in 2016 to celebrate the extraordinary things animals and humans do for each other.
This year, the glitzy award ceremony took place on Sunday, May 25 at the Village Hotel in Cosham - with a number of local businesses being crowned winners.
Pictured - Snobby Doggy won Dog Groomer of the Year
Pictured - Susi won the Working Dog category
