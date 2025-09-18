12-year-old-girl suffers injuries after being hit by a car on Fratton Road
A 12-year-old girl has suffered minor injuries after being hit by a car in Portsmouth this morning.
The incident occurred on Fratton Road at 8.29am on Thursday, September 18. The ambulance service attended the scene to treat the girl and notified the police who are currently undertaking enquiries to determine what happened.
A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We were called at 8.29am this morning by colleagues from South Central Ambulance Service, with a report of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian on Fratton Road.
“The pedestrian, a 12-year-old girl, reported minor injuries. Enquiries are underway to establish the full circumstances.”