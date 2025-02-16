14-year-old who has links to Portsmouth located by police
The police have confirmed they have found a missing 14-year-old following a missing persons appeal.
A teenager, with links to Chichester, Worthing, Crawley,Portsmouth, Lewisham, Croydon and King’s Lynn, has been found.
