14-year-old who has links to Portsmouth located by police

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 16th Feb 2025, 10:04 BST
Updated 18th Feb 2025, 07:33 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The police have confirmed they have found a missing 14-year-old following a missing persons appeal.

A teenager, with links to Chichester, Worthing, Crawley,Portsmouth, Lewisham, Croydon and King’s Lynn, has been found.

This comes after a missing persons appeal was launched over the weekend.

For more information about Sussex Police, click here.

Related topics:HampshirePortsmouthMissing People

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice