31 mind blowing pictures as huge crowds participate in Drum and Bass on the Bike

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 7th Sep 2025, 17:54 BST
Updated 7th Sep 2025, 17:54 BST

The city rocked its socks off this afternoon as masses turned out for a unique musical rave.

Drum and Bass on the bike is an inclusive community centred on drum and bass music and cycling, and the group is the brainchild of DJ Dom Whiting.

This afternoon (September 7) hundreds of cyclists turned out to Guildhall Square for a unique bike ride through the city.

The DJ said: “We’ve come to Portsmouth for the first time in four years to put on a musical bike rave and people have been asking for me to do it for so long, and the weather has blessed us today.

“We are going to be heading through the town and finishing up at the seafront. I’m really looking forward to it and just a massive shout out to everyone that has come.”

Drum and Bass on the Bike around Portsmouth, starting in Guildhall Square. Pictured: Dom Whiting Picture: Sam Stephenson.

1. Drum and Bass on the Bike, Portsmouth

Drum and Bass on the Bike around Portsmouth, starting in Guildhall Square. Pictured: Dom Whiting Picture: Sam Stephenson. | Sam Stephenson

News you can trust since 1877
