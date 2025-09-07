Drum and Bass on the bike is an inclusive community centred on drum and bass music and cycling, and the group is the brainchild of DJ Dom Whiting.

This afternoon (September 7) hundreds of cyclists turned out to Guildhall Square for a unique bike ride through the city.

The DJ said: “We’ve come to Portsmouth for the first time in four years to put on a musical bike rave and people have been asking for me to do it for so long, and the weather has blessed us today.

“We are going to be heading through the town and finishing up at the seafront. I’m really looking forward to it and just a massive shout out to everyone that has come.”

1 . Drum and Bass on the Bike, Portsmouth Drum and Bass on the Bike around Portsmouth, starting in Guildhall Square. Pictured: Dom Whiting Picture: Sam Stephenson. | Sam Stephenson Photo Sales

2 . Drum and Bass on the Bike, Portsmouth Drum and Bass on the Bike around Portsmouth, starting in Guildhall Square. Pictured: Action from the event. Picture: Sam Stephenson. | Sam Stephenson Photo Sales

3 . Drum and Bass on the Bike, Portsmouth Drum and Bass on the Bike around Portsmouth, starting in Guildhall Square. Pictured: Action from the event. Picture: Sam Stephenson. | Sam Stephenson Photo Sales

4 . Drum and Bass on the Bike, Portsmouth Drum and Bass on the Bike around Portsmouth, starting in Guildhall Square. Pictured: Action from the event. Picture: Sam Stephenson. | Sam Stephenson Photo Sales