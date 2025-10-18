5 firework displays in Hampshire that will go off with a bang this autumn

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 18th Oct 2025, 15:38 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2025, 15:38 BST

Bonfire night is quickly approaching.

With evenings growing darker and earlier, it can only mean one thing - firework night is looming.

Portsmouth is known for its popular event down on Southsea Common and HMS Sultan’s display is iconic - so we’ve put together a list of some firework displays that might take your fancy.

Take a look at some firework displays taking place over the next few weeks:

Southsea Fireworks will take place on Tuesday, November 4at Southsea Common. The festivities will start at 4pm with stalls and live entertainment before the fireworks at 7pm. Pictured: Back row, left to right, Victoria Mein, Georgia Godfrey and Chloe Cole, and then the children, Winter, 4, Hudson, 3, and Theo, 6. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 011123-37)

1. Southsea fireworks

Southsea Fireworks will take place on Tuesday, November 4at Southsea Common. The festivities will start at 4pm with stalls and live entertainment before the fireworks at 7pm. Pictured: Back row, left to right, Victoria Mein, Georgia Godfrey and Chloe Cole, and then the children, Winter, 4, Hudson, 3, and Theo, 6. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 011123-37) | Chris Moorhouse Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Photo Sales
HMS Sultan Firework night is back for another year, taking place on Thursday, October 30. As well as funfair rides and a bonfire, the firework display will go down a treat. Pictured: Families enjoying the bonfire and fireworks Picture: Alex Shute

2. HMS Sultan Bonfire Night 2025

HMS Sultan Firework night is back for another year, taking place on Thursday, October 30. As well as funfair rides and a bonfire, the firework display will go down a treat. Pictured: Families enjoying the bonfire and fireworks Picture: Alex Shute | Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute

Photo Sales
Whiteley Firework display will take place at Meadowside Recreation Ground on Sunday, November 2.

3. Fireworks

Whiteley Firework display will take place at Meadowside Recreation Ground on Sunday, November 2. | Stock Adobe - Pavlo Vakhrushev Photo: Stock Adobe - Pavlo Vakhrushev

Photo Sales
The Ageas Bowl Firework display, in Southampton, will take place on Friday, November 7.

4. Southampton Fireworks

The Ageas Bowl Firework display, in Southampton, will take place on Friday, November 7. | Sarah Standing Photo: Sarah Standing (051124-4609)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:HampshireFireworksPortsmouth
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice