5 firework displays in Hampshire that will go off with a bang this autumn

With evenings growing darker and earlier, it can only mean one thing - firework night is looming.
Portsmouth is known for its popular event down on Southsea Common and HMS Sultan’s display is iconic - so we’ve put together a list of some firework displays that might take your fancy.
Take a look at some firework displays taking place over the next few weeks:
1. Southsea fireworks
Southsea Fireworks will take place on Tuesday, November 4at Southsea Common. The festivities will start at 4pm with stalls and live entertainment before the fireworks at 7pm.
Pictured: Back row, left to right, Victoria Mein, Georgia Godfrey and Chloe Cole, and then the children, Winter, 4, Hudson, 3, and Theo, 6.
Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 011123-37) | Chris Moorhouse Photo: Chris Moorhouse
2. HMS Sultan Bonfire Night 2025
HMS Sultan Firework night is back for another year, taking place on Thursday, October 30. As well as funfair rides and a bonfire, the firework display will go down a treat.
Pictured: Families enjoying the bonfire and fireworks
Picture: Alex Shute | Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute
3. Fireworks
Whiteley Firework display will take place at Meadowside Recreation Ground on Sunday, November 2. | Stock Adobe - Pavlo Vakhrushev Photo: Stock Adobe - Pavlo Vakhrushev
4. Southampton Fireworks
The Ageas Bowl Firework display, in Southampton, will take place on Friday, November 7. | Sarah Standing Photo: Sarah Standing (051124-4609)