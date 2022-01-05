Most haunted places in Portsmouth. Picture: Malcolm Wells/The News Portsmouth

7 of the most haunted places in Portsmouth - dare you visit

Portsmouth is an ancient city with parts of it dating centuries and areas that even featured in the Domesday Book from almost 1,000 years ago.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Wednesday, 5th January 2022, 5:44 pm

With so much history, that leaves plenty of room for tales of haunted buildings, ghosts and spooky apparitions.

Here are eight of the places that are said to be most haunted in the city.

Have you ever dared to visit them?

1. The naval base

The Lady of the Harbour is a ghost that is said to haunt the area around the naval base. According to the legend, she is the ghost of a naval widow and makes whimpering noises. She is often seen in dark corners or down alleyways.

2. Fratton

The Froddington Witch used to haunt this area and was said to make a high pitched whistle, which would mesmerise passers-by. So if you ever hear any whistling in Fratton, this could be why...

3. Fort Widley

This Victorian Fort is said to be haunted by the spirit of a little boy. It is said that he was a drummer who fell to his death down the spiral staircase. Rapid footsteps have been heard running along the tunnels.

4. St Thomas Street

A ghostly woman was said to stare in through the upstairs window and a ghostly presence would cause people to move aside on the staircase. The sound of a heavy body crashing from downstairs stairs was an ‘everyday happening’.

