A Level Results Day 2018: Best Portsmouth clubs to celebrate your results at according to Tripadvisor 

Students across Portsmouth and the surrounding area will be celebrating recieving their A-Level results this week.

And for youngsters in the city the long wait to find out if they have achieved the grades need to get into their first choice university will finally be over on Thursday (August 16).

It is A Level Results Day

But once the initially excitement of opening your results has died down, you will want to celebrate getting your A-Levels – or maybe drown your sorrows.

Here are the best five nightclubs in Portsmouth to celebrate on results day, according to TripAdvisor.

The Astoria

This popular venue on Guildhall Walk has a 4.5 star rating on TripAdvisor from 190 reviews.

In one review, Ben H wrote: ‘By far the best club in Portsmouth, me and some friends went on a Saturday Night and they did not disappoint.

‘The place had all sorts going on from fire breathers to jugglers, people walking about on stilts... just an awesome atmosphere with decent music.

‘Exploring the different levels of the club presented a new vibe on each one.

‘Would 100 per cent recommend, also midweek nights out here have not disappointed in the past.'

While the Astoria doesn't have an A-Levels Results Party event on Thursday, if you can wait 24 hours.. or just keep celebrating for that long - there will be Eskimo Project on Friday night.

Hong Kong Charlie's Vodka Bar

Located in Southsea, on Palmerston Road - Hong King Charlie’s has a 5 star rating based on 16 reviews on TripAdvisor.

Reviewing the venue, rebeccahh10 wrote: ‘Me and my friends go to HKC whenever we go out to Portsmouth, there’s always a table to sit as there’s two levels of seating.

‘The drink menu is amazing literally any sweet can be made into a shot or a drink and they taste so good.

‘If you’re out for a good night make sure you have the Balkan it’s an 88 per cent shot and is bound to blow your head off lol.

‘It’s always 5 stars from me.’

Hong Kong Charlie’s will be open from 7pm to 11pm on Thursday.

Pryzm

This nightclub, part of a national chain, on Stanhope Road, Connaught Drill Hall, has a rating of 4.5 stars based on two reviews on TripAdvisor.

CarocheBabe wrote: ‘First time visiting PRYZM, and rarely at clubs these days, so nice to have a great experience, in particular down to the lovely and professional staff at the door, cloakroom and bars.

‘Cool having three rooms with different vibes and music so you can move around during your visit and have a fun time.

‘Car park only 5 mins walk away if driving, opposite station.

‘Remember your ID. Easy to pay for everything with contactless.’

Love Island star Jack Fincham is hosting the A Levels Results Day party at Pryzm on Thursday.

Popworld

Located on King Henry I Street, near Guildhall, Popworld has a 3 star rating based on 30 reviews on TripAdvisor.

Amy S wrote: ‘My favourite club! Absolute tunes all night long!

‘The place is packed from about midnight on Friday and Saturdays.

‘If you want new songs this is not the place for you but if you love 80s 90s and 2000 music like me then this is the ideal place.’

Popworld is throwing a A Level Results party on Thursday night.

Slug and Lettuce Southsea

This Southsea venue, on Palmerston Road, has a 3 star rating on TripAdvisor based on 24 reviews.

TheStevieD said: ‘Came for evening drinks. Didn’t eat but the menu looked appealing. Service was good and friendly and had a large selection of drinks, so we really can’t complain.’

It is open from 10am to midnight on Thursday.

And here are a few great Portsmouth nightclubs that didn’t feature on TripAdvisor – but we think they are worth visiting!

Tiger Tiger

Located in Gunwharf Quays, this night club is open from 11am to 3am – with a £3 entry fee from 9pm – on Thursdays

Yates

This popular bar on Guildhall Walk will be open on A Level Results Day from 10am to midnight.