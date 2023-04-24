A section of the A27 near Portsmouth has been closed while emergency services deal with the incident, described as a ‘serious multi-vehicle collision’.

In a social media post, a National Highways spokesperson said: ‘The #A27 westbound is closed between the #A2030 and #M27/#M275 near #Portsmouth due to a serious multi-vehicle collision. Emergency services are working at scene. There are 3 miles of congestion on approach to the closure as well as delays on the #A3M south back towards J3.’

Emergency services are dealing with an incident on the A27.

National Highways has warned drivers to allow extra time for their journeys and expect delays. For information about diversions due to the closure, visit the National Highways website. It is currently unknown if anybody has been injured in the incident.