Man’s body discovered by shoreline at The Hard in Portsmouth, police confirm
A man’s body was discovered by the shoreline in Portsmouth, police have confirmed.
By Steve Deeks
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 15:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Apr 2023, 15:30 BST
Officers were called just before 6pm on Saturday to a discovery of a man’s body on the shoreline at The Hard.
A police spokesman said: ‘Police officers attended and confirmed a man in his 50s had sadly died.
‘His family have been informed and a report is being prepared for the coroner. At this time his death is not being treated as suspicious.’