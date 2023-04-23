News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Glastonbury Festival resale tickets sell out in just six minutes
48 minutes ago UK emergency alert fails to go off on all phones - why
3 hours ago Meghan Markle dismisses ‘ridiculous’ coronation speculation
4 hours ago Mo Farah finishes his last London Marathon and says ‘he wanted to cry’
5 hours ago Diane Abbott has Labour whip withdrawn after “deeply offensive” letter
6 hours ago King Charles’ new appointments to historic order ahead of coronation

Man’s body discovered by shoreline at The Hard in Portsmouth, police confirm

A man’s body was discovered by the shoreline in Portsmouth, police have confirmed.

By Steve Deeks
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 15:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Apr 2023, 15:30 BST

Officers were called just before 6pm on Saturday to a discovery of a man’s body on the shoreline at The Hard.

READ NOW: Murder probe latest

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A police spokesman said: ‘Police officers attended and confirmed a man in his 50s had sadly died.

PolicePolice
Police
Most Popular

‘His family have been informed and a report is being prepared for the coroner. At this time his death is not being treated as suspicious.’

Anyone with information call 101 quoting 44230153277

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

SEE ALSO: Vandals smash windows

Related topics:Portsmouth