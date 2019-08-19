THE A27 was closed this morning after a van crashed into a tree.
Police shut the route off, eastbound, between Havant Road in Emsworth and Cathedral Way in Chichester after the crash, shortly before 7am.
A spokeswoman for Sussex Police said a passenger inside the van has been taken to St Richard's Hospital, Chichester, with ‘major’ injuries.
The force said the vehicle left the road because of a mechanical fault.
Motorists have been facing delays of at least 50 minutes because of the crash, with police urging drivers to find an alternative route.
Pictures from the scene taken by Chichester Police, above, show the extent of the damage suffered by the van when it came off the road.
The vehicle has now been recovered and both lanes of the A27 have now been reopened.
Google Traffic maps now show some congestion around the Chichester area.