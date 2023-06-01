Police are looking for witnesses.

Emergency services were called to a section of the major road yesterday afternoon following a crash between a motorcycle and a van. All lanes were closed while police dealt with the incident, causing heavy delays. An air ambulance was reportedly in attendance.

The crash happened on the A3 southbound between A272 Winchester Road, Petersfield, and B2070 Buriton.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: ‘Police are investigating a serious road traffic collision on the A3 southbound carriageway between Petersfield and Buriton.

‘At about 4.30pm yesterday (31 May) a collision occurred between a white Citroen Berlingo van and a white Yamaha motorcycle. The motorcyclist, a man in his 50s from Waterlooville, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Police are appealing for anyone who has witnessed the incident or either vehicle in the moments leading up to the collision to come forward.

‘We would particularly like to speak to anyone who has dash cam footage of the incident.’