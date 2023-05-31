News you can trust since 1877
A3 crash: Traffic now released from closure near Petersfield but road remains closed after crash involving car and motorbike

A section of the A3 was closed this evening following a serious crash involving a car and motorcycle, National Highways has posted.
By Steve Deeks
Published 31st May 2023, 17:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st May 2023, 22:23 BST

It happened on the A3 southbound between A272 Winchester Road, Petersfield, and B2070 Buriton. Drivers are being warned of delays after all lanes were closed on the southbound carriageway.

Vehicles between the two closure points were forced to wait while emergency services worked. The air ambulance was called.

Police confirmed just after 9pm that the traffic in the closure area had been released but said that the road was expected to be closed for several hours.

The accident happened on the A3 between Petersfield and Buriton. This is a stretch of the A3(M) further south at Bedhampton Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 040522-05)The accident happened on the A3 between Petersfield and Buriton. This is a stretch of the A3(M) further south at Bedhampton Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 040522-05)
The accident happened on the A3 between Petersfield and Buriton. This is a stretch of the A3(M) further south at Bedhampton Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 040522-05)
