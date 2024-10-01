Adorable red panda called Cherry welcomed at Marwell Zoo
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Marwell Zoo’s male red panda, Tashi, has welcomed a companion on Friday (September 27) following the arrival of a female red panda called Cherry, from Manor Wildlife Park in Wales.
Cherry, is settling into her new home at Marwell where she will share the zoo’s red panda habitat with Tashi, who arrived last year. The new panda is seven years old and she will be in pod one which is closest to the walkthrough aviary while she gets used to her new home.
Carrie Arnold, carnivores team leader, said: “We’re excited to welcome Cherry to Marwell where she will share our red panda habitat with Tashi.
“Red pandas are endangered in the wild where they have been hunted for meat, medicine and fur as well as being sold into the pet market.
“Whilst they may look cute, they have very sharp teeth and claws and fur over their whole bodies including under their paws.
“Red pandas also have a ‘false thumb’ which is an enlargement of one of the bones in their wrist. It allows them to grab and hold onto things, mainly bamboo, and climb down trees head first.”
Tashi will have access to pods two and three until the keepers decide that the pair are ready to be mixed in a few weeks’ time.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.