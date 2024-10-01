Adorable red panda called Cherry welcomed at Marwell Zoo

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new red panda has been welcomed to Marwell Zoo - and she is adorable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cherry, is settling into her new home at Marwell where she will share the zoo’s red panda habitat with Tashi, who arrived last year. The new panda is seven years old and she will be in pod one which is closest to the walkthrough aviary while she gets used to her new home.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carrie Arnold, carnivores team leader, said: “We’re excited to welcome Cherry to Marwell where she will share our red panda habitat with Tashi.

Marwell Zoo’s male red panda, Tashi, has welcomed a companion on Friday following the arrival of a female red panda called Cherry, from Manor Wildlife Park in Wales. | Marwell Zoo - Paul Webber

“Red pandas are endangered in the wild where they have been hunted for meat, medicine and fur as well as being sold into the pet market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whilst they may look cute, they have very sharp teeth and claws and fur over their whole bodies including under their paws.

“Red pandas also have a ‘false thumb’ which is an enlargement of one of the bones in their wrist. It allows them to grab and hold onto things, mainly bamboo, and climb down trees head first.”