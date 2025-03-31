Air ambulance attends emergency incident on Hayling Island this morning

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 31st Mar 2025, 10:37 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2025, 12:13 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
An air ambulance has attended an ‘incident’ on Hayling Island this morning.

Emergency services have attended the scene of an incident on Hayling Island.

A spokesperson for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance said: "We can confirm that the air ambulance was dispatched to an incident in Hayling Island at 8.18am on Monday, March 31.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Emergency services Photo: National World stock imageEmergency services Photo: National World stock image
Emergency services Photo: National World stock image

"The Critical Care Team consisting of one doctor and a specialist paramedic provided medical treatment to a patient at the scene before returning to base."

The police and fire service were also reportedly in attendance and they have both been contacted for more information.

Related topics:Hayling IslandHampshireEmergency services

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice