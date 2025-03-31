Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An air ambulance has attended an ‘incident’ on Hayling Island this morning.

A spokesperson for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance said: "We can confirm that the air ambulance was dispatched to an incident in Hayling Island at 8.18am on Monday, March 31.

"The Critical Care Team consisting of one doctor and a specialist paramedic provided medical treatment to a patient at the scene before returning to base."

The police and fire service were also reportedly in attendance and they have both been contacted for more information.