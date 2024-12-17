Air ambulance deployed to Fareham following incident - patient taken to hospital
An air ambulance has been deployed to deal with an incident in Fareham.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance have confirmed that the air ambulance team were deployed to an incident in Fareham yesterday (Monday, December 16).
The air ambulance crew consisted of a doctor and a specialist paramedic who attended the scene and cared for a patient who received treatment on-site.
The doctor and specialist paramedic continued their care by travelling with the patient to hospital via road ambulance.
We will provide updates about the incident in due course.
