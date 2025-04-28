Air ambulance spotted in Southsea after customer suffers heart attack at The Phoenix pub

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 28th Apr 2025, 11:34 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2025, 11:43 BST
An air ambulance was spotted landing in Southsea yesterday evening after a person was taken ill at a pub.

An air ambulance was deployed to the city yesterday evening (April 27) after a customer at The Phoenix pub, in Duncan Road, suffered a heart attack.

A road ambulance also attended the incident and the patient was rushed to hospital after receiving initial treatment.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance Picture: Credit Tim Wallace PhotographyHampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance Picture: Credit Tim Wallace Photography
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance Picture: Credit Tim Wallace Photography | Tim Wallace Photography

A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance said: “Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance confirmed that the air ambulance was dispatched at 7.27pm to a medical incident Southsea on Sunday, April 27.

“The Critical Care Team consisting of a doctor and a specialist paramedic provided treatment to a patient before escorting them to hospital by road ambulance.”

A spokesperson for The Phoenix has confirmed the incident.

For more information about the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance, click here.

