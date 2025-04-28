Air ambulance spotted in Southsea after customer suffers heart attack at The Phoenix pub
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
An air ambulance was deployed to the city yesterday evening (April 27) after a customer at The Phoenix pub, in Duncan Road, suffered a heart attack.
A road ambulance also attended the incident and the patient was rushed to hospital after receiving initial treatment.
A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance said: “Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance confirmed that the air ambulance was dispatched at 7.27pm to a medical incident Southsea on Sunday, April 27.
“The Critical Care Team consisting of a doctor and a specialist paramedic provided treatment to a patient before escorting them to hospital by road ambulance.”
A spokesperson for The Phoenix has confirmed the incident.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.