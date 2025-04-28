Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An air ambulance was spotted landing in Southsea yesterday evening after a person was taken ill at a pub.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An air ambulance was deployed to the city yesterday evening (April 27) after a customer at The Phoenix pub, in Duncan Road, suffered a heart attack.

A road ambulance also attended the incident and the patient was rushed to hospital after receiving initial treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance Picture: Credit Tim Wallace Photography | Tim Wallace Photography

A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance said: “Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance confirmed that the air ambulance was dispatched at 7.27pm to a medical incident Southsea on Sunday, April 27.

“The Critical Care Team consisting of a doctor and a specialist paramedic provided treatment to a patient before escorting them to hospital by road ambulance.”

A spokesperson for The Phoenix has confirmed the incident.