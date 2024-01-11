A vintage clothing shop has been forced to close indefinitely after a car ploughed into the side of the building - damaging dresses and garments almost a century old.

As previously reported, police were called at 11.04pm on Saturday, January 6, to a report of a collision involving two vehicles in Alverstoke. Three people were arrested and two people were hospitalised with serious injuries.

Jennifer Darling, who runs Voluptuous Vintage at 55 Village Rd, Alverstoke, Gosport, was shocked when she found out about the incident and struck with “a desperate hope that everyone involved was okay”.

While Jennifer has taken the optimistic view that “as long as everyone involved is safe, then anything else can be fixed”, she told The News “I would be lying if I said I wasn’t concerned about my business.”

The “extensive” damage to the shop’s interior includes irreplaceable items such as antique clothing rails and dresses which Jennifer described as her “babies”. She added that her key concerns going forward are; the livelihoods of her staff, the future of the business while the shop is closed for refurbishment, and the “little pieces of history” which have been damaged.

Jennifer, who has spent 25 years collecting and restoring her collection, added: “The idea that there could be a number of pieces lost forever is upsetting of course, but this is not something anyone could ever have planned for.”

She estimates that thousands of pounds’ worth of damage has been caused in the “luxury boutique” and is awaiting further details from insurers.

The outside wall will also need to be repaired, and the residential property next door has also been partially destroyed.

Voluptuous Vintage was due to host a celebration for its 10th anniversary on Thursday, February 8.

Once stock has been assessed, the business will trade online during the period of closure, with click and collect options being considered. You can find more details and stay up to date on the Voluptuous Vintage Facebook page or by visiting www.voluptuousvintage.com.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary officers are also investigating a suspected kidnapping in relation to the two-vehicle crash.

