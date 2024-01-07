Officers investigating a reported kidnapping and road traffic incident, believed to be linked, in Gosport late last night (Saturday 6 January) are appealing to the public for information.

Police were called at 11.04pm to a report of a collision involving two vehicles. It was reported that a white Ford Focus had collided with a building and that a black BMW 1 Series had collided with two pedestrians on Village Road, a man in his 50s and a 16-year-old girl. Both were taken to hospital for treatment and are not in a life-threatening condition.

Two males, believed to be teenagers, got out of the Ford Focus and ran in the direction of Western Way.

At around the same time, police were made aware that a short time before, a man had been seen being forced into a white vehicle on Ferrol Road. The vehicle was then seen leaving the area and appeared to be being pursued by a black car.

Police are investigating a two-car collision and a suspected kinapping incident in Gosport, which are thought to be linked. edited:habibur rahman

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Officers investigating this incident are treating these two reports as linked and are carrying out enquiries into the circumstances of what has taken place.

"Police are in the area of Village Road and Ferrol Road today carrying out enquiries. As part of our investigation we have arrested a 26-year-old man from Gosport on suspicion of kidnap and causing injury by careless/inconsiderate driving, a 20-year-old man from Gosport on suspicion of conspiring to kidnap and causing injury by dangerous driving and a 54-year-old man from Gosport on suspicion of conspiring to kidnap, causing injury by dangerous driving and driving a vehicle whilst unfit through drugs. We would like to hear from anyone with any information that may assist our enquiries into these incidents.”

Detective Inspector Hayley Church, who is leading the investigation today, said: “Since these reports were made to us yesterday evening we have been working hard to determine what has taken place and are now asking the public for their help with our enquiries.

“We are in the area today conducting CCTV and house to house enquiries, however we need anyone that was in the Ferrol Road or Village Road area between 10.15pm and 11.15pm last night and saw anything suspicious to make contact with us. Perhaps you saw a man being forced into a car or the moments leading up to this, or maybe you witnessed a black BMW 1 Series pursuing a white Ford Focus between Ferrol Road and Village Road? We urge anyone on these roads and the neighbouring and surrounding roads to please check any CCTV or Ring Doorbell footage that may have captured something.

“We would also like to hear from anyone driving through the area that may have captured the vehicles involved on dash cam and are keen for any information regarding the occupants of the white Ford Focus, who we are yet to speak to.

“While we appreciate that this incident will be concerning to members of the public, I’d like to reassure you that we are doing everything we can to understand what has taken place and identify those involved. Officers will be in the area today and over the coming days, please do speak to them if you have any concerns or questions.”

Anyone with information that may assist our investigation into this incident, no matter how small or insignificant it may seem, is asked to call 101 quoting reference 44240008533. Alternatively go online and submit information via https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/