“Always compromise” – Fareham couple reveals the secret to a long and happy marriage for Valentine’s

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The team at Care UK’s Parker Meadows, on Parker View, arranged a romantic meal for two, for couple Les and Eileen White, both aged 94. The couple laughed and reminisced over a delicious three-course meal prepared by the home’s Head Chef.

To make the evening extra special, the dining room was decorated with heart-shaped balloons and there were roses placed on the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When asked what the secret to a long and happy marriage is, Les said: “To always compromise and indescribable love.”

Les and Eileen White enjoy a romatinic meal at Parker Meadows.

Eileen added: “To trust and to keep your own interests so you can come together at the end of the day and have something to talk about.”

Les and Eileen were both born in Hull. They both attended Malet Lambert School where they became high school sweethearts in 1944 at the age of just 15.

On May 31, 1952, the couple got married. They had a small wedding as they “didn’t have much money and they did not care for a big and fancy wedding, and all that mattered was having each other”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eileen and Les have two sons, two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Les and Eileen White on their wedding day in 1952.

Les started his career in a factory as a distribution clerk for a cement works company in Hull. Eventually, he worked his way up to distribution manager and remained there until he retired. Eileen stayed at home with the boys when they were young and as they got older, she decided to work as a temp at another cement work, in Stowmarket.

Eileen and Les were very involved in their local church where they made many friends who they enjoyed going sharing their hobbies with, including walking and cycling.

Sharing a love of sport, Les was a keen football player in his younger years and Eileen played hockey every Saturday until her son Philip was born. In 1947, she went on a school trip with all the girls on her team to Rotterdam to play against their team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matthew Smith, General Manager at Parker Meadows said: “It was wonderful to host a romantic afternoon for Eileen and Les. I’d like to thank the team for arranging this special event for them.

“Here at Parker Meadows, we understand the importance of helping residents live fulfilling lives and celebrating Valentine’s Day is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate and share words of wisdom from residents. This also helps encourage reminiscing of wedding days and happy family time spent together.

“We’d like to say a huge thank you to Eileen and Les for sharing their story – cheers to the happy couple!”

Designed to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives, while also promoting independence, Parker Meadows incorporates space for hobby and leisure activities. The home provides full-time residential care, nursing care, dementia care and respite care, in addition to independent living bungalows also on site. The layout of the building is configured into a series of individual suites, each having a dedicated lounge/dining room to help facilitate the creation of close-knit communities.