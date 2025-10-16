"Amazing achievement" as Marwell celebrates birth of endangered and adorable Okapi calf

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 16th Oct 2025, 16:45 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2025, 16:45 BST
Zoo keepers are jumping for joy following the birth of an endangered calf which is a “testament” to the ongoing conservation work.

Marwell Zoo has announced the exciting arrival of a third Okapi calf in the space of three years, prompting major celebrations.

Marwell Zoo is celebrating the birth of an endangered Okapi Calf.placeholder image
Marwell Zoo is celebrating the birth of an endangered Okapi Calf. | Sophie Wythe

Born to Daphne on September 10, the calf is already a well loved member of the family, with keepers creating a realistic ‘creep’ space for the pair to have some privacy.

Zoe Newnham, Hoofstock Keeper, said: “We’re so excited to have another okapi birth here at Marwell.

“This amazing achievement is a testament to the skill and dedication of the zoo’s animal care team and their success within the EAZA Ex-situ Breeding Programme (EEP), helping to support this endangered species.

“Our team works hard to ensure the okapi’s have the best care, while closely replicating their wild habitat.”

The okapi house will remain closed temporarily while they adjust and the calf will predominantly stay indoors throughout the colder months.

Zoe added: “Daphne’s a fantastic mum and this calf is already showing signs of being curious and confident.”

