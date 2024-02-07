Amusement Parks in Hampshire: Hayling Island's Funland to open for season - here's when
and live on Freeview channel 276
Funland Amusement Park, on Hayling Island, is getting ready to welcome its customers back from this Saturday (February 10) - just in time for half term. The team have been getting everything ready and they are also going to be adding two new additions this year.
The new rides, which will be ready in the next few weeks, will be the new Miami ride, which is the biggest of its kind in the UK, and the yoyo ride.
Marshall Hill, director of Funland, said: "It has gone so quick this quick because half term is the earliet it can be.
"It will be nice to see the customers. We are here to make people have a good day. I always look forward to it.
"We just look forward to opening for the season and welcoming everybody back to the park - that's why we are in this industry - to have fun."