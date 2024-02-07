Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Funland Amusement Park, on Hayling Island, is getting ready to welcome its customers back from this Saturday (February 10) - just in time for half term. The team have been getting everything ready and they are also going to be adding two new additions this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Read More Two monkeys stolen from Funland on Hayling Island ahead of new season

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marshall Hill, director of Funland, said: "It has gone so quick this quick because half term is the earliet it can be.

"It will be nice to see the customers. We are here to make people have a good day. I always look forward to it.