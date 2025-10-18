Appeal launched to locate missing 48-year-old man who was last seen four days ago
The police are concerned for the welfare of a missing man who has not been seen for four days.
A missing persons appeal has been launched to try and locate John Walker, from Portsmouth, who has not been seen since October 14.
The 48-year-old is described as white, with short dark hair and a stubbly beard, and he was last seen wearing black Reebok trainers, a black Ralph Lauren tracksuit, and a black hooded coat. He was also carrying a black rucksack.
Anyone with information about John’s recent whereabouts should call 999 immediately, quoting reference 44250470049.