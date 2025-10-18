Appeal launched to locate missing 48-year-old man who was last seen four days ago

The police are concerned for the welfare of a missing man who has not been seen for four days.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A missing persons appeal has been launched to try and locate John Walker, from Portsmouth, who has not been seen since October 14.

Have you seen missing man John Walker? | Hampshire Police

The 48-year-old is described as white, with short dark hair and a stubbly beard, and he was last seen wearing black Reebok trainers, a black Ralph Lauren tracksuit, and a black hooded coat. He was also carrying a black rucksack.

Anyone with information about John’s recent whereabouts should call 999 immediately, quoting reference 44250470049.