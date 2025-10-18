Appeal launched to locate missing 48-year-old man who was last seen four days ago

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 18th Oct 2025, 11:47 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2025, 11:47 BST
The police are concerned for the welfare of a missing man who has not been seen for four days.

A missing persons appeal has been launched to try and locate John Walker, from Portsmouth, who has not been seen since October 14.

Have you seen missing man John Walker?placeholder image
Have you seen missing man John Walker? | Hampshire Police

The 48-year-old is described as white, with short dark hair and a stubbly beard, and he was last seen wearing black Reebok trainers, a black Ralph Lauren tracksuit, and a black hooded coat. He was also carrying a black rucksack.

Anyone with information about John’s recent whereabouts should call 999 immediately, quoting reference 44250470049.

For more information about the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, click here.

Related topics:HampshirePortsmouthMissing persons
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice