Botley Drive is now said to be blocked off by several police vehicles which have parked at the entrance to the road from Purbrook Way.

The incident was seen to be taking place at about 2.50pm today.

An eyewitness said: ‘We saw police cars blocking the entrance to Botley Drive from Purbrook Way, right next to the roundabout.

Police in Botley Drive, Leigh Park. Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘There were three or four police cars blocking the road and a police van parked nearby.

‘There were at least two armed policemen looking up towards a house on the south east side of the road, towards Waterlooville way. They were holding guns of some sort.

‘A number of other policemen were keeping the public out. There was just a small crowd of people nearby, taking pictures.

‘It looked like something was still in progress.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron