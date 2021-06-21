Standeasy Security Ltd was prosecuted at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court for deploying unlicensed security to Wickham Laboratories in Gosport, a pharmaceutical testing site.

Over the years numerous protests have taken place against animal testing at the site with security tightened up as a result.

Standeasy Security’s former company secretary, Ashley O’Brien, appeared in court pleaded guilty to employing two unlicensed people.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Protesters from Stop Wickham Animal Testing, protesting outside Gosport Town Hall in 2012

Magistrates issued a £1,000 fine with court costs of £500 and a victim surcharge of £100.

O'Brien has since left the company, she told The News.

In his absence Steven Price, 42 of Leominster Road, Paulsgrove, was sentenced for working unlicensed 44 times between October 2019 and May 2020.

The court ordered Price to pay a fine of £220, with costs of £625 and a victim surcharge of £32. His licence was also revoked.

Lee Martin, 48 of Osborn Road South, Fareham, admitted working unlicensed for Standeasy between March and August 2020.

Martin was made to pay a fine of £200, plus costs of £100 and a victim surcharge of £32. His licence has also been revoked.

Nathan Salmon, criminal investigation manager for regulator Security Industry Authority, said: ‘Standeasy Security has carried out 173 shifts of unlicensed security for the premises.

‘The site is sensitive, and the unlicensed security provision put the site at additional risk.

‘The contract between the premises and Standeasy Security specifically stated that security provided would include licensed staff.

‘Standeasy Security have failed their client and the community it serves.’

When contacted by The News, Standeasy Security, based at Langstone Technology Park, it insisted an ‘admin error’ was at fault but refused to comment further.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron