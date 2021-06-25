Armed police arrest Portsmouth man, 39, after person seen 'carrying weapons' in Southsea

Specialist police officers made the arrest last night after an armed response unit attended Wimbledon Park Road in Southsea.

They were responding to a call made at 8.40pm which reported a man carrying weapons in the area.

Police in uniform.

No-one was hurt, and three BB guns and a knife were subsequently seized. Police were seen putting weapons in the back of a vehicle.

A 39-year-old man from Southsea is in custody.

