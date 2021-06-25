Armed police arrest Portsmouth man, 39, after person seen 'carrying weapons' in Southsea
ARMED police arrested a man after reports a person was seen carrying weapons in Southsea.
Friday, 25th June 2021, 12:04 pm
Specialist police officers made the arrest last night after an armed response unit attended Wimbledon Park Road in Southsea.
They were responding to a call made at 8.40pm which reported a man carrying weapons in the area.
No-one was hurt, and three BB guns and a knife were subsequently seized. Police were seen putting weapons in the back of a vehicle.
A 39-year-old man from Southsea is in custody.