Armed police arrest Portsmouth man, 39, after person seen 'carrying weapons' in Southsea

ARMED police arrested a man after reports a person was seen carrying weapons in Southsea.

By Emily Jessica Turner
Friday, 25th June 2021, 12:04 pm
Specialist police officers made the arrest last night after an armed response unit attended Wimbledon Park Road in Southsea.

They were responding to a call made at 8.40pm which reported a man carrying weapons in the area.

Police in uniform.

No-one was hurt, and three BB guns and a knife were subsequently seized. Police were seen putting weapons in the back of a vehicle.

A 39-year-old man from Southsea is in custody.

