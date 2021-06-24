Locals reported seeing a convoy of police cars in Highbury Grove, Cosham, for around an hour from 5pm.

A man was seen being handcuffed before being put into a police van.

A man has been arrested over a public order incident in Highbury Grove Cosham. Pic Habib Rahman

A spokeswoman for Hampshire police confirmed a man was arrested over threatening behaviour to a person living in the road.

‘A 34-year-old man from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of a public order offence after making threats to the occupant of a property in Highbury Grove,’ she said.

‘He remains in custody at this time.’​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

