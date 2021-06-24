Police called to residential disturbance in Cosham as man, 34, is arrested over alleged threats to occupant of property

POLICE were called to a disturbance in a residential area on Thursday evening where a man was arrested on suspicion of threatening an occupant of a property.

By Steve Deeks
Thursday, 24th June 2021, 7:32 pm
Updated Thursday, 24th June 2021, 7:48 pm

Locals reported seeing a convoy of police cars in Highbury Grove, Cosham, for around an hour from 5pm.

A man was seen being handcuffed before being put into a police van.

Read More

Read More
Portsmouth girl, 15, suffers serious facial injuries after being hit by car whil...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A man has been arrested over a public order incident in Highbury Grove Cosham. Pic Habib Rahman

A spokeswoman for Hampshire police confirmed a man was arrested over threatening behaviour to a person living in the road.

‘A 34-year-old man from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of a public order offence after making threats to the occupant of a property in Highbury Grove,’ she said.

‘He remains in custody at this time.’​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.