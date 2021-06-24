Police called to residential disturbance in Cosham as man, 34, is arrested over alleged threats to occupant of property
POLICE were called to a disturbance in a residential area on Thursday evening where a man was arrested on suspicion of threatening an occupant of a property.
Locals reported seeing a convoy of police cars in Highbury Grove, Cosham, for around an hour from 5pm.
A man was seen being handcuffed before being put into a police van.
A spokeswoman for Hampshire police confirmed a man was arrested over threatening behaviour to a person living in the road.
‘A 34-year-old man from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of a public order offence after making threats to the occupant of a property in Highbury Grove,’ she said.
‘He remains in custody at this time.’
