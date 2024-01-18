A historic strike due to be held at a Gosport supermarket has been called off following a meeting with union leaders.

Staff are walking out of the Asda in Dock Road, Gosport. Members of the GMB Union voted to take part in the industrial action. Picture: Google

GMB Union bosses and Asda representatives met today (January 18) after the proposed action was postponed from Monday, January 15 at the Dock Road supermarket. It follows concerns raised by staff over a "toxic" working environment at the store, but the planned strike was pushed back as a "show of good faith" by the union.

Now, a spokesperson for the union has told The News that the industrial action plan has been suspended. A joint statement agreed by GMB and Asda reads: "Following discussions held under the auspices of Acas, on 18 January 2024, it has been agreed that industrial action is temporarily suspended to allow a ballot of GMB members on the proposals put forward by Asda."

As reported in The Guardian Asda owners - billionaire brothers Mohsin and Zuber Issa, and the private equity firm TDR Capital - faced questions from MPs about the business' debt amid the cost of living crisis.