Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Detailed plans for 43 new homes have been submitted to Havant Borough Council.

Bargate Homes has submitted plans to build the new houses adjacent to the historic conservation area on land west of Old Manor Farm and south of Lower Road, Bedhampton. This area already received outline planning permission in May 2023.

The proposed plans will incorporate two, three and four bedroom homes and chalet bungalows 30 per cent of which will be allocated to affordable housing with VIVID. Mark White, managing director of Bargate Homes, said: “Phase one of St Thomas’ Mead sold very quickly, with most homes reserved off-plan ahead of the construction programme. It is one of the most beautiful and desirable developments Bargate Homes has delivered, and we’ve made sure this next phase carries forward the same outstanding design principles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bargate Homes has submitted plans for 43 homes to Havant Borough Council. | Bargate Homes

“We’ve received positive feedback and comments from the Borough Council and we’re confident that these detailed plans build upon everything we promised in our outline application. With a target EPC rating of A, these much-needed energy-efficient homes will benefit the local community, with home choices for first time buyers, growing families, and downsizers.

“This special location is set to provide an opportunity to secure a beautiful home in a picturesque part of Hampshire with great links to Portsmouth, Brighton and London.”

Vehicular access to the site will be provided from Lower Road, following the approved route through the adjacent St Thomas’ Mead development. Cycle and pedestrian links will also be provided through the earlier phase to encourage a healthy lifestyle, utilising a network of dedicated footways and shared space streets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many of the home designs feature garages, with parking generally provided on-plot. Additional allocated visitor parking is incorporated within the scheme design, and every home benefits from its own or shared EV charging point and PV solar panels.