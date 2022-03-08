Crews from Fareham, Cosham, Gosport and Portchester were scrambled to a first-floor bedroom fire yesterday evening.

Portchester Fire Station tweeted: ‘Stn, @Fareham17, @Cosham23, @Gosport18, @Southsea24 ALP have been dealing with a 4 pump & Op support incident in Burnham Wood, Fareham. 4 BA, 3 jets, Hosereel & PPV Level 1 in use. Cutting away now in progress. TOC 17.01.’

Fire crews were called to a bedroom blaze in Burnham Wood last night.

A spokesman from Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service added: ‘Last night firefighters were alerted to a house fire in Burnham Wood, Fareham at 17:10.

‘Crews from Fareham, Cosham, Gosport, Portchester responded to the first-floor bedroom blaze, along with the aerial ladder platform.

‘The fire was extinguished using four sets of breathing apparatus, three jets and one hose reel before ventilation fans were used to clear smoke.

‘Crews conducted Safe & Well visits and community safety leaflet drops before leaving the scene at 18:59.’

The exact cause of the fire is not known at this time.

In an emergency, always dial 999.

