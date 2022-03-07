Gosport, Fareham and Southsea attend gorseland fire on Alver Valley Country Park

FIRE crews attended a blaze at a country park yesterday evening.

By Steve Deeks
Monday, 7th March 2022, 8:03 am

Firefighters from Gosport, Fareham and Southsea, were called to deal with gorseland alight on Alver Valley Country Park at 6pm.

The fire was thought to have started from a large bin fire.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service

Firefighters quickly brought the fire under control using a hosereel.

The fire was out just after 7.30pm.

No one was hurt.

