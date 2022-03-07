Gosport, Fareham and Southsea attend gorseland fire on Alver Valley Country Park
FIRE crews attended a blaze at a country park yesterday evening.
Monday, 7th March 2022, 8:03 am
Firefighters from Gosport, Fareham and Southsea, were called to deal with gorseland alight on Alver Valley Country Park at 6pm.
Read More
Read MoreUkraine war: Emsworth group Bridge to Unity reaches Ukraine-Poland border to giv...
The fire was thought to have started from a large bin fire.
Firefighters quickly brought the fire under control using a hosereel.
The fire was out just after 7.30pm.
SEE ALSO: Boxers to fight for girl
No one was hurt.